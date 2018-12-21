Mainframe Price Up 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Mainframe has a total market capitalization of $15.22 million and $1.34 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mainframe has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Mainframe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mainframe alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.34 or 0.10664044 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00029171 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00001263 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00001106 BTC.

About Mainframe

Mainframe is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,431,254,116 coins. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com. The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mainframe

Mainframe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $7.50, $51.55, $5.60, $32.15, $33.94, $18.94, $13.77, $24.68, $20.33, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mainframe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mainframe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mainframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.