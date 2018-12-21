Man Group plc Sells 113,695 Shares of H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,695 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

HRB stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.09. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,624.01% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.56%.

HRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

