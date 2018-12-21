Mark S. Colby Sells 1,302 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,302 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $35,388.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GSHD opened at $25.64 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2,831.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 394.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

