Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 23,433 German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,433 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of German American Bancorp. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 532,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,894,000 after acquiring an additional 40,230 shares during the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of GABC opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $665.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.85.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $37.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. Analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,937.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,547 shares of company stock worth $362,122 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GABC. ValuEngine lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. German American Bancorp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/marshall-wace-llp-acquires-shares-of-23433-german-american-bancorp-inc-gabc.html.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.