Marshall Wace LLP Invests $974,000 in Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 365.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $589.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.46. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 5,044.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2822.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dynavax Technologies to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

