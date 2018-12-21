Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $183,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 157.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Nomura set a $72.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 2,980,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $203,087,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 35,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,505,183.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 45.95% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.18%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

