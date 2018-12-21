Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $244,000 in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 77,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Wedbush set a $22.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.20 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura restated a “reduce” rating and set a $14.90 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

RF opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

