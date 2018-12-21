Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,998 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,605,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,716 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2,617.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,432,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,833 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $34,378,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,238,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,995 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,037,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 497,595 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David William Johnson acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,072.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

