Masimo Co. (MASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Masimo to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

MASI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,705. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,675 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $328,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,325 shares in the company, valued at $285,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,625 shares of company stock worth $10,522,729. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6,605.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,821,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,311,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,019 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 932.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,913,000 after acquiring an additional 768,078 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 554,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,998,000 after acquiring an additional 368,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 799,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,225,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

