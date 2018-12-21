Mattel (MAT) PT Set at $11.00 by B. Riley

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) received a $11.00 price objective from equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of MAT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. 2,988,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mattel has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. On average, analysts expect that Mattel will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,050,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,991,000 after acquiring an additional 568,489 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,050,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,991,000 after acquiring an additional 568,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,788,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

