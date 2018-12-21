Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $45.75 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $56.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2142 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Invests $242,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/matthew-goff-investment-advisor-llc-invests-242000-in-ishares-russell-mid-cap-etf-iwr.html.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.