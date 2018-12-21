Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Invests $304,000 in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Stock

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,912 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 43.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 37.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

NYSE PAYC opened at $119.56 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $79.18 and a 12-month high of $164.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 39.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $280,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $7,626,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,200 shares of company stock worth $8,711,516. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

