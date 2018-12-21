Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 155.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 267.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $4,061,434.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,187,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Shares of HON stock opened at $130.67 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.37 and a 52-week high of $167.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

