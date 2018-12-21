Maxim Group Upgrades Sientra (SIEN) to Buy

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was upgraded by Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sientra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Sientra stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Sientra has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $379.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.42.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 132.84% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sientra will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Haines sold 89,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,932,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,992.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Sientra by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,017,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Sientra by 19,162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 66,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 66,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

