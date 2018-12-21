Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Holdings Boosted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 14,671.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 224,771 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 243,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $49,572.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $29,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,671 shares of company stock worth $2,732,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.57. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MXIM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

