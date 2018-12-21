McDermott International Inc (MDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) to post $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for McDermott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. McDermott International posted sales of $718.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 276%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McDermott International.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). McDermott International had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of McDermott International in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of McDermott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

NYSE:MDR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 3,001,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. McDermott International has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.56.

In other McDermott International news, SVP Tareq Kawash purchased 26,000 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $205,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Linh Austin purchased 10,000 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at $438,791.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 173,300 shares of company stock worth $1,629,968. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDermott International in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in McDermott International by 60.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in McDermott International in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in McDermott International in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

