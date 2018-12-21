McDermott International Inc (MDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) to post $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for McDermott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. McDermott International posted sales of $718.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 276%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McDermott International.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). McDermott International had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of McDermott International in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of McDermott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

NYSE:MDR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 3,001,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. McDermott International has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.56.

In other McDermott International news, SVP Tareq Kawash purchased 26,000 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $205,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Linh Austin purchased 10,000 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at $438,791.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 173,300 shares of company stock worth $1,629,968. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDermott International in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in McDermott International by 60.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in McDermott International in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in McDermott International in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Earnings History and Estimates for McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

