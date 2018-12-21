Mears Group (MER) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, November 19th.

LON:MER opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Wednesday. Mears Group has a twelve month low of GBX 357.50 ($4.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.50 ($6.97).

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

