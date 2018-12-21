Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.20. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 million.

MFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Medallion Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of MFIN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. 8,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.47. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 85,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 92.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.