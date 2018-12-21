Mediclinic International (MDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $301.00

Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 301 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 305.60 ($3.99), with a volume of 2951120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315.50 ($4.12).

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Mediclinic International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Mediclinic International to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mediclinic International to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Mediclinic International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 512.50 ($6.70).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%.

About Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

