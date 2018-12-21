MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $298.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.44 or 0.02926972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00140272 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00173850 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025042 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025074 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

