Meggitt plc (MGGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 556.71 ($7.27).

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGGT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 586 ($7.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 470.80 ($6.15) on Friday. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 430.90 ($5.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($6.93).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.