Melvin Parker Sells 1,375 Shares of Vectrus Inc (VEC) Stock

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $29,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Melvin Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 20th, Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of Vectrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $32,986.25.

On Monday, October 22nd, Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of Vectrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $38,706.25.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. 2,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,200. The stock has a market cap of $244.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.56. Vectrus Inc has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.47 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.36%. Analysts predict that Vectrus Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the third quarter valued at $3,551,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the third quarter valued at $3,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 19.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after buying an additional 108,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after buying an additional 88,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 305.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 74,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 55,865 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

