Mercadolibre (MELI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mercadolibre from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $373.67.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $309.98. The company had a trading volume of 101,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,360. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.52 and a beta of 2.07. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

