Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $945.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will announce sales of $945.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $858.30 million to $984.61 million. Meritage Homes posted sales of $946.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $884.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.55 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JMP Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Meritage Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dana Bradford bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $34,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,771,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,771,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,464,000 after buying an additional 95,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 4,129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24,776 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTH traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.86. 303,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

