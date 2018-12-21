Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) & Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Head to Head Review

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill 8 15 13 0 2.14

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus target price of $433.77, indicating a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill 3.96% 17.14% 11.20%

Volatility & Risk

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $235.77 million 0.47 $6.44 million N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill $4.48 billion 2.49 $176.25 million $6.60 60.72

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

