Methanex (MEOH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Methanex for the fourth quarter and full year have been going down lately. Methanex is exposed to a volatile methanol pricing environment. Moreover, it continues to face headwinds due to curtailment of gas supply. Production outages are also affecting its operations.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEOH. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $90.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.07). Methanex had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $266,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

