Methode Electronics (MEI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.05

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 11170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Methode Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $847.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.67%.
In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 70,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $1,685,473.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,630,018.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,028 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after buying an additional 53,264 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Methode Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:MEI)
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
See Also: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.