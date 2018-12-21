Metlife Inc (MET) Position Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,094,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595,175 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $518,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 12.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,498,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760,379 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,890,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,822,000 after purchasing an additional 363,066 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,470,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,357,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,177,000 after purchasing an additional 696,768 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 23.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,581,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866,060 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.62.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Gutierrez bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,238.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metlife stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

