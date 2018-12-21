MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $42.86 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

In other news, Chairman David C. Paul sold 707,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $38,195,385.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

