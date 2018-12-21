MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $5.29 Million in EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 100.2% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 26.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQM opened at $42.22 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $77.97. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.99 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 60.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on EQM Midstream Partners to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

