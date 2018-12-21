MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,270,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 181,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $2,738,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 77,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho set a $82.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

TSN opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.51.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister purchased 6,897 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.01 per share, with a total value of $400,094.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

