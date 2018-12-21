Michael O’Neill Acquires 100,000 Shares of Energy World Co. Ltd. (EWC) Stock

Energy World Co. Ltd. (ASX:EWC) insider Michael O’Neill purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$14,500.00 ($10,283.69).

Michael O’Neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Michael O’Neill purchased 100,000 shares of Energy World stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$16,500.00 ($11,702.13).

EWC traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$0.13 ($0.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.28. Energy World Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of A$0.20 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of A$0.48 ($0.34).

About Energy World

Energy World Corporation Ltd, an independent energy company, produces and sells power and natural gas primarily in the Asia Pacific region. It designs, develops, constructs, operates, and maintains power stations, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, gas processing plants, and gas pipelines; explores, develops, and produces gas and oil; and designs and develops LNG receiving terminals.

