Micron Technology (MU) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 59.85% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Micron Technology to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

NASDAQ MU opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 46.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 199,900.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 496.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 211.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $150,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

