Microvision (MVIS) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Microvision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Microvision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Microvision has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microvision by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,352,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microvision by 84.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,188,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 999,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvision in the second quarter valued at about $1,858,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvision in the second quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Microvision in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.