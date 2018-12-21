Middlesex Water (MSEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $52.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.84 million, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.54. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

In other Middlesex Water news, Chairman Dennis W. Doll sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $198,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $152,168.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,307 shares in the company, valued at $747,186.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock worth $363,784. 3.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

