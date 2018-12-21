Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,606 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,638,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 684.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 678,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 591,574 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,582,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 909.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 104,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.34 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

In other KeyCorp news, Chairman Beth E. Mooney purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald R. Kimble purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 253,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,861.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,606 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-acquires-10606-shares-of-keycorp-key.html.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.