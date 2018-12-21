Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,110 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 24.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 155,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 62,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.4% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 79,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CHRW stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $101.20.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.80.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.
