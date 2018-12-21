Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Separately, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3,019.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 6,468,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261,051 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

