Momo Inc (MOMO) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,485,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,500 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Momo by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Momo by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 218,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 85,992 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $23.34 on Friday. Momo Inc has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Momo had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Momo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Momo from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/momo-inc-momo-shares-sold-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.