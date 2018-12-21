Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 15755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Specifically, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $164,063.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,133.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,950 shares of company stock worth $233,275. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.18 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 34.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 28.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 112 properties containing a total of approximately 21.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

