Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $127.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Monolithic designs, develops and markets high-performance power solutions. The company is benefiting from robust demand in high-end consumer markets, including the likes of IoT based products, lighting and home appliances. The company’s strategic business mix in diversified markets is also a positive. Higher dollar content in new servers based on Purley platform is expected to drive top-line growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company generates majority of revenues from a limited number of customers. Further, intensifying competition from peers and lack of geographic diversity in terms of end-customers are headwinds.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.25.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.45. The company had a trading volume of 116,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $101.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,802,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,921 shares in the company, valued at $70,404,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $586,616.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 318,312 shares in the company, valued at $38,748,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,264 shares of company stock worth $15,618,037 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

