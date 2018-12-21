Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) will post $64.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.91 million and the highest is $65.05 million. Monotype Imaging posted sales of $65.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full-year sales of $240.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.25 million to $240.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $248.55 million, with estimates ranging from $248.50 million to $248.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.65 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYPE. BidaskClub cut Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley set a $31.00 price objective on Monotype Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Monotype Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of TYPE opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $693.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Monotype Imaging has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYPE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Monotype Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Monotype Imaging by 165.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Monotype Imaging by 42.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

