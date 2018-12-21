Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Choice Hotels International (CHH) a $74.00 Price Target

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) has been assigned a $74.00 target price by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.56.

CHH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.55. 161,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,549. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $85.35.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $424,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,103.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 340.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,302.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

