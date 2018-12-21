Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Quest Diagnostics (DGX) a $101.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus set a $120.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.81.

DGX traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $82.50. 564,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,225. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 120.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $2,740,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

