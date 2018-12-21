Morgan Stanley Has $625.56 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,817,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,804,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 17.53% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $625,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 158.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $145,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $168,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $75.63 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.26 and a 12 month high of $83.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

