Morgan Stanley Purchases 483,860 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Allergan worth $506,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 747.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Allergan in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of AGN opened at $135.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $131.39 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other Allergan news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price (up from $211.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/morgan-stanley-purchases-483860-shares-of-allergan-plc-agn.html.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.