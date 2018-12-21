Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,342,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of DowDuPont worth $1,372,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in DowDuPont by 334.8% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in DowDuPont in the second quarter valued at $152,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in DowDuPont by 291.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in DowDuPont in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DowDuPont in the third quarter valued at $160,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Shares of DWDP opened at $51.04 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

