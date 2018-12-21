Morgan Stanley Raises Welltower (WELL) Price Target to $77.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WELL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating for the company. increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.71.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $71.14 on Monday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.66%.

In other news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $317,704.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,075,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,075,144,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,461,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,459,560,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,389,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

