Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,540,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,412,874,000 after purchasing an additional 780,270 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 16.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,231,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,472,000 after purchasing an additional 596,941 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 171.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,509,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,672 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,044,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,929,000 after purchasing an additional 132,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 48.2% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 992,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,672,000 after purchasing an additional 322,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 124,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $15,830,527.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,525,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $385,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,051 shares of company stock worth $38,064,089 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $115.50 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $89.18 and a 52-week high of $133.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.85%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/motorola-solutions-inc-msi-shares-sold-by-first-republic-investment-management-inc.html.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value (NAV)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.