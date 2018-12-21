Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) & Blucora (BCOR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mr. Cooper Group and Blucora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Blucora 0 1 5 0 2.83

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 78.01%. Blucora has a consensus target price of $38.05, suggesting a potential upside of 47.75%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Blucora.

Volatility and Risk

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blucora has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Blucora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 183.04% 160.21% 19.21% Blucora 13.71% 14.56% 8.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Blucora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $7.89 million 133.63 $25.88 million $0.12 96.75 Blucora $509.56 million 2.42 $27.03 million $1.22 21.11

Blucora has higher revenue and earnings than Mr. Cooper Group. Blucora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blucora beats Mr. Cooper Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.